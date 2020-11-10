Undaunted, Clemson still focused on winning national title

No. 4 Clemson won't spend its bye week worried about the College Football Playoff chase after the Tigers' suffered their first regular-season loss in three years.

A sixth-straight Atlantic Coast Conference title and third national championship in five years are still clearly within reach for the Tigers, despite Saturday's 47-40 double overtime loss at Notre Dame.

“We're looking forward, nothing behind,” said Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers, a senior who lost for just the fourth in his four seasons. “We've learned from the past and we're going to finish out the season strong.”

The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) have a week off before heading to Florida State on Nov. 21. They play a final home game with Pitt the following week before closing the regular season at Virginia Tech on Dec. 5.

Get through that unscathed and one-loss Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) would reach the league championship game for a likely rematch with the undefeated and second-ranked Fighting Irish. By then, Clemson should be able to play several key starters who didn't play against Notre Dame on Saturday, or sat out the first half due to previous on-field rule violations.

Clemson holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over No. 9 Miami, handing the Hurricanes their lone loss 42-17 last month.