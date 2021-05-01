Tigers, Gamecock picked in second round of NFL Draft

CLEMSON — Offensive lineman Jackson Carman (No. 46 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals) and wide receiver Amari Rodgers (No. 85 to the Green Bay Packers) were selected on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday evening.
Including the selections of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne in the first round on Thursday, Clemson now has four selections through the first three rounds of this year’s draft.
For the second straight draft, it was the Cincinnati Bengals that were the first on Day 2 to select a Clemson Tiger. A year ago, the Bengals opened the second round by selecting wide receiver Tee Higgins at No. 33 overall. This year, the Bengals selected Carman, a Cincinnati native, at No. 46 overall, making him the highest-selected Clemson offensive lineman since the Detroit Lions selected guard Dave Thompson with the No. 30 overall selection in the 1971 NFL Draft.
Rodgers continued the tradition of “Wide Receiver U” with his selection by the Packers in the third round. Rodgers became Clemson’s 10th draft pick at wide receiver since 2013 and extended Clemson’s school-record number of consecutive drafts with a wide receiver selected to six, currently the nation’s longest active streak.
Jones selected by Rams
University of South Carolina junior linebacker Ernest Jones was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 40th pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night. He was the 103rd pick overall in the 2021 draft.
Jones became the second Gamecock selected so far in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining cornerback Jaycee Horn who was selected No. 8 overall in the first round by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. He's the 36th South Carolina player picked in the draft since 2010 and the 206th overall in program history. Jones is the highest Gamecock linebacker drafted since John Abraham was selected with the 13th overall pick in the first round by the New York Jets in 2000.