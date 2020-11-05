TD CLUB: Simmons credits Woody Dantzler for prepping him to coach

"You always remember that first time you run down the hill as a Clemson player," Simmons said. "But, I have many friends from Clemson who never played football there.

"It's a special place, and there is a reason they are doing what they are doing (in football) now. There's just something, once you step on the Clemson campus, that feels like home. That's helped them grow to a national brand now. It was more of a regional brand when I was there."

Simmons still checks with Dantzler from time to time, as the two former quarterbacks discuss what the Tigers program has become. But, they still joke about how things were in their playing days.

"Whenever we talk now, Woody's question is 'how are you sitting there, watching film over and over again,' because Woody hated game film and all the intangible parts of playing quarterback," Simmons said. "He always came to the field with a great attitude, and obviously he was one of the most talented individuals I've ever been around.