SEC schedule plan eliminates South Carolina-Clemson 2020 game

"A conference-only schedule gives us the best opportunity to have a complete season because of the flexibility it provides with control over conference games and the ability to make adjustments, when there is a possibility of disruption."

Tanner hates to see the break in the rivalry series with Clemson.

"I am disappointed that we will not play our in-state rival this year," he said. "It is a great rivalry and one of the nation's best. The pandemic has created many challenges and forced us to make adjustments."

Muschamp believes all consideration was given to keeping the cross-conference rivalries intact, despite the outcome of the current plan.

"It's unfortunate that we will not be playing Clemson this season but that wasn't our choice, it was a league decision," Muschamp said. "That's a game that is important to our program, our institution and our state, and one that President Caslen and Coach Tanner pushed hard to make happen.

"I look forward to renewing the rivalry in 2021."

The rescheduled start to the season will allow the SEC to continue to monitor health trends across its 11-state footprint, as well as monitor developments in technology around mitigation and treatment of the virus.