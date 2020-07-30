SEC schedule plan eliminates South Carolina-Clemson 2020 game

For the first time since 1908, the South Carolina-Clemson football rivalry game will not be played this season, as the SEC announced in a release Thursday that it will move to a conference-only schedule in 2020 amid coronavirus concerns.
The two programs have met for 111 straight seasons, the second-longest active streak of years played in college football.
According to the SEC release, the Southeastern Conference has established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.
The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5.
The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.
A revised schedule for the 2020 SEC football season will be announced at a later date, following approval by the Conference's athletics directors.
"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," said Greg Sankey, SEC commissioner. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."
This action was taken following extensive discussions and thorough deliberation among the SEC's Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, Conference Office staff, and medical advisors, led by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.
In the aftermath of that news, South Carolina President Bob Caslen, athletics director Ray Tanner and head football coach Will Muschamp released statements Thursday evening.
"I am pleased that football will return in the fall and that we will play our SEC competitors," Caslen said. "Throughout discussions with other SEC presidents and chancellors, I took the position that we should continue to play our in-state rival, but I support the ultimate decision to have conference-only play.
"Coach Tanner and the conference's athletics directors have worked tirelessly on this plan, keeping the safety of our student-athletes first in their discussions and decision. As our students make their way back to campus next month, I know they return ready for the excitement and tradition of college football."
Tanner said the plan has been in the works and adjusting to health situations for months.
"Since college sports were shut down due to the pandemic, the league's athletics directors have met often with the goal of making return to play happen for our student-athletes," Tanner said. "I am confident in the guidance that we have received from the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force to provide an environment that is as safe as possible for our student-athletes, coaches, and staff.
"A conference-only schedule gives us the best opportunity to have a complete season because of the flexibility it provides with control over conference games and the ability to make adjustments, when there is a possibility of disruption."
Tanner hates to see the break in the rivalry series with Clemson.
"I am disappointed that we will not play our in-state rival this year," he said. "It is a great rivalry and one of the nation's best. The pandemic has created many challenges and forced us to make adjustments."
Muschamp believes all consideration was given to keeping the cross-conference rivalries intact, despite the outcome of the current plan.
"It's unfortunate that we will not be playing Clemson this season but that wasn't our choice, it was a league decision," Muschamp said. "That's a game that is important to our program, our institution and our state, and one that President Caslen and Coach Tanner pushed hard to make happen.
"I look forward to renewing the rivalry in 2021."
The rescheduled start to the season will allow the SEC to continue to monitor health trends across its 11-state footprint, as well as monitor developments in technology around mitigation and treatment of the virus.
The SEC will also appreciate at least a 2-week window it will have for observation of successes and challenges presented by return to football competition of other "Power Five" conferences including the ACC (Sept. 12), Pac-12 (reportedly Sept. 19), Big 10 (reportedly Sept. 5, with 3 to 5 bye weeks to allow for postponements) and Big 12 (not yet reported).
Further decisions regarding safety standards related to athletics events, tailgating and other SEC and USC game day activities, including social distancing, face covering and other health measures consistent with CDC, state and local guidelines, will be announced at a later date.
