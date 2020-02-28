Receiving talent flooding 2020 NFL combine

It starts way before college.

"I think in today's day and age where these guys were starting 7-on-7, it's almost like AAU basketball," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “The receivers are so much more advanced in terms of their fundamentals coming into college and the league than maybe they have been in the past. It's really just the NFL offense that will take time. So I think there's some guys sitting here today that I think will have a chance to make a pretty immediate impact, and I'm excited about that.”

Receivers may still need to adjust to the NFL's press coverage but just as often they're the ones putting the defensive backs on their heels from the get-go.

"Historically, receivers have struggled a little bit with the learning curve up to the NFL. But in the last three, four or five years, we've seen a lot of guys make immediate" impacts, said Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta.

“Especially last year, if you look at the class, you'll see a bunch of guys come in right away and make big plays. We were fortunate last year with Marquise and even Miles (Boykin) to a degree made plays for us. We're excited about those two guys and we look at this year's draft class as an opportunity for us to improve at the position even more.”

Every team does.

