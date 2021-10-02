No. 25 Clemson escapes Boston College with 19-13 victory

And then came that final mistake as they drove for the go-ahead touchdown. Grosel said he tried to hurry up and snap and was looking the play clock when the ball came at him. "I took my eye off it for a second," said Grosel, who passed for 311 yards and two interceptions.

Clemson had hoped to break out of a season-long offensive funk where its has scored just 57 points combined against its four Power Five opponents this year.

"Their will to win," Swinney said, "is special. It's special."

The Tigers sure looked headed in that direction early on with sophomore tailback Kobe Pace broke off a 59-yard TD run — Clemson's longest play of the season.

The Tigers drove inside the Boston College 25 twice more in the opening half, once to the 2. But had to settle for Potter's field goals both times.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is trying not to complicate the attack with so many new faces in the lineup.

"We're try to keep things simple until we really kick in," Elliott said.