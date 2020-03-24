NCAA approves Clemson QB coronavirus fundraising

CLEMSON (AP) — It turns out Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend didn't do anything wrong when they were trying to help coronavirus victims and their families.

What sounded like a noble effort but might have been an NCAA violation is OK after all.

The NCAA said Tuesday the couple can resume their fundraising efforts after Clemson officials had shut down their gofundme.com page — “Covid-19 Family Relief and Support" — for fear the quarterback was committing a violation.

Lawrence and his girlfriend Marissa Mowry received the go-ahead from the governing body for the page after Clemson's compliance office had halted their efforts Monday afternoon — hours after they launched it.

The roller-coaster ride had left Lawrence — one of the leading Heisman Trophy candidates heading into next season — and Mowry, a soccer player at Anderson (South Carolina) University, apologizing for trying to do what they thought was right before the NCAA stepped in.

The NCAA said in a statement it did not ask Clemson to take down the gofundme.com page. The NCAA said it will continue working with its member schools to ensure athletes and those affected by the virus are supported.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We applaud Trevor for his efforts,” the NCAA statement said.