Meyer: Lawrence is 'guy that loves football'

“It was a good day considering it was kind of short notice,” Lawrence said after his Pro Day. “Prepared for a week probably, back in California and then back in South Carolina to put the finishing touches on, get with the guys, get some timing down. I was pretty pleased with it obviously like anything, there are some throws that you wish you could have back and hit a little better but as a whole, it was a good day. The receivers ran really well. I appreciate those guys ... I thought it was a good day.”

Lawrence will now focus his attention on the shoulder recovery. He said that doctors believe he can begin throwing around six to eight weeks after the surgery. Lawrence added that it will take around four months to get full clearance.

The timetable should allow Lawrence to be ready for training camp. He will look to build on his strong collegiate career where he put together 9,181 yards and 85 touchdowns in 37 career games.

It could be good news for Lawrence as he can get a start on learning his new team’s playbook as he recovers. The workout this past Friday was a good step in that direction.

“I think it's so important to see how quickly they get the ball out and throwing the ball high where a defender can't go get it,” ESPN draft insider Todd McShay said. “I saw it consistently inside the red zone today (from Lawrence): The ability to throw the ball high in that specific spot ... The deep throws were great, the verticals are the throws everyone loves and were the sexy ones in this past drill. But inside the red zone, you can learn more about the quarterback about how he gets it out and where he places that ball.”

