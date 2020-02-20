Lawrence to receive Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

GREENVILLE -- The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has announced Trevor Lawrence as its 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy recipient.

The trophy is awarded each year to South Carolina’s most outstanding collegiate player at the Hall of Fame’s annual enshrinement celebration. This year, the award will be presented to Trevor Lawrence on April 2, 2020, at the Hilton Greenville.

Lawrence was a high school phenom at Cartersville High School in Ga., before coming to South Carolina to attend Clemson University in 2018. This past fall, the sophomore followed up an undefeated and National Championship winning freshman campaign with another 14 straight wins and a second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship game appearance.

The 6’6” quarterback grew into a legitimate dual threat last season adding 563 rushing yards and nine touchdowns to his 3,665 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns. This dual threat production was on full display in the College Football Playoff Semi-Final clash against Ohio State where he amassed 107 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, 259 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. This performance earned him Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP honors.

He started his collegiate career with 25 consecutive wins which is the sixth longest streak by a collegiate quarterback during any point in a career in college football history. His accomplishments on and off the field earned him a first-team All-ACC selection, and a second straight All-ACC Academic selection. Nationally, he was named a Manning Award finalist, Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist, and Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist.

