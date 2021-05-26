Lawrence says Tebow 'guy you want to around'

Lawrence and Meyer are aiming to immediately instill a winning culture in Jacksonville, which has had one winning season in the past 13 years.

"He's awesome, definitely a player's coach," Lawrence said of Meyer. "What I love is the expectations are very clear. There's no misconstruing anything. We know what's expected of us and he takes care of us. He knows how to coach a football team, he knows how to win. And I think with any great leader, especially a coach, you got to have someone where communication is super detailed and precise. And he's definitely that way. Everyone's on the same page and I just like the energy that he's bringing in here, and that we're expecting to win this year. We don't have a five-year plan. This isn't let's get a little bit better and then eventually we'll win. Let's win as soon as we can. Let's win now."

Lawrence is used to winning. He was 34-2 as Clemson's starter and led the Tigers to the 2018 national championship.

"They didn't bring me in to expect to lose, so even though we haven't had that much success in the past, this is a new year, this is a new team and really a new mind-et with the coaching staff and what they're bringing in," he said. "The biggest thing is just to continue being myself, and obviously, I'm going to put the work in and I'm going to earn it. I'm gonna be prepared, but overall, just keep being me."