Lawrence, No. 4 Clemson rout No. 2 Notre Dame for ACC title

"There were new looks for sure, in the secondary as well as up front," Book said. "But that was expected and it was on us to adjust, just be able to adjust on the fly. And we weren't able to do that tonight."

Takeaways

Clemson: The return of linebacker James Skalski and defensive tackle Tyler Davis, both of who missed the first game, proved to be a major difference for the Clemson defense this time around.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish could get nothing going in the passing game. Book was under pressure almost every time he tried to throw the ball and Notre Dame's wide receivers couldn't shake Clemson's defensive backs.

Targeting

Clemson safety Nolan Turner will have to sit out the first half of the first-round playoff game after being ejected in the fourth quarter for targeting tight end Michael Mayer.

Up next

Clemson: No two-loss team had ever qualified for the College Football Playoff, so it was imperative the Tigers won to get a spot — and that's exactly what they did. "We are trending in the right direction and we are playing our best football," Lawrence said.

Notre Dame: Notre Dame hopes to edge No. 5 Texas A&M for the final playoff spot. Kelly made his case for Notre Dame's inclusion, saying, "We played 11 games. We've beaten two top-15 teams. We obviously lost to the No. 3-ranked team in the country tonight. It wasn't our best effort. But consistency, when you play 11 games, and you have a win over the No. 1 team in the country and then you win against an outstanding North Carolina team, I don't know that you need to look any further than that."

