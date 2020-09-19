Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson overwhelm The Citadel 49-0

"To me defensively, that was the story of the day," Swinney said. "To hold those guys out of the end zone for four quarters, that's almost impossible."

Freshman defensive end Myles Murphy forced a fumble that linebacker James Skalski turned into a 17-yard TD in the opening quarter.

Skalski was pleased with his touchdown. He was even happier about the shutout.

"When you're a defensive guy, that's what you want to do, get that goose egg," he said.

Backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the freshman heir apparent to Lawrence, rushed for his first two college touchdowns in the rout against the Bulldogs (0-2).

It was a satisfying show for the crowd of 18,609 for Clemson's first home game amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state of South Carolina gave approval for the Tigers to host about 19,000 people, less than a quarter of their 81,500 capacity at Memorial Stadium.

Tailgaters were spaced far apart for pregame meals and cornhole contests. Once inside, people sat in socially distant rows.

The sidelines were solely for the teams, with cheerleaders, the Tiger mascot and marching band moved to the stadium's hill.