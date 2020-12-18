Kelly, Swinney express concern about no families at playoffs

Swinney pointed out that each family receives a $2,500 stipend to attend games and that the families of all four playoff teams should have the same opportunity to watch the game in person. The other CFP semifinal game will be played Jan. 1 at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The College Football Playoff national championship will be Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

"This is a year a year where everyone has had to make adjustments and (move to the game) to me would be a pretty simple one to make," Swinney said.

Kelly agreed.

"Why can't it be the Rose Bowl in Las Vegas or can it be the Rose Bowl in another town?" Kelly said. "Where's the flexibility for the student-athlete is all I'm saying. The one thing these kids have been is incredibly flexible, and then on the other side we can't be flexible? It's hard to imagine.

Kelly said he's only echoing the concerns of his players.