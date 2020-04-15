Higgins, Tua, others lose valuable 'face time' ahead of draft

But he also has had two ankle injuries and played through a broken finger and knee injury. It would have helped for him to get in front of team doctors.

No one will see him work out in person, either, though his prodigious on-field production speaks for itself. Alabama's March 24 pro day was canceled, and he had to call off an April 9 workout he planned for scouts.

WR TEE HIGGINS, CLEMSON

Higgins’ 6-foot-4 frame and superb hands stand out in a deep pool of receivers. Speed is the question, and a private workout might have helped. He sat out drills at the combine, saying he hurt his groin two or three weeks earlier, and he said he aggravated the injury while running a 4.54 40 at his March 12 pro day.

S ASHTYN DAVIS, CALIFORNIA

Surgery for a groin injury kept Davis out of the Senior Bowl and from drills at the combine. He went through medical checks in Indianapolis and planned to flash his speed at Cal’s pro day on March 20 and in private workouts. The cancellations cost the Pac-12 hurdle champion a chance to challenge Javelin Guidry’s 4.29-second 40, the fastest by a defensive back at the combine.

TE C.J. O’GRADY, ARKANSAS