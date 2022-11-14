 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gamecock, Clemson rivalry game set for Noon, Nov. 26

Clemson South Carolina Football

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) carries next to South Carolina defensive lineman Jabari Ellis (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. 

 Sean Rayford, AP FILE PHOTO

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Gamecocks will wrap up their 2022 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26, when they travel to the Upstate for the traditional season-ending matchup with the No. 9/9 Clemson Tigers in the annual Palmetto Bowl. Game time has been set for noon and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.

Hundreds of comics in 'Go Comics' at TheTandD.com

The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118 previous times on the gridiron with Clemson holding a 72-42-4 advantage in the all-time series, including a 19-10-1 mark when playing at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. This will be South Carolina’s first trip to Clemson since the 2018 season.

South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) hosts #5/5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 19, while Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) hosts Miami (Fla.) (5-5, 3-3 ACC) on the same day.

