Gamecock, Clemson rivalry game set for Noon, Nov. 26

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Gamecocks will wrap up their 2022 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26, when they travel to the Upstate for the traditional season-ending matchup with the No. 9/9 Clemson Tigers in the annual Palmetto Bowl. Game time has been set for noon and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.
The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118 previous times on the gridiron with Clemson holding a 72-42-4 advantage in the all-time series, including a 19-10-1 mark when playing at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. This will be South Carolina’s first trip to Clemson since the 2018 season.
South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) hosts #5/5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 19, while Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) hosts Miami (Fla.) (5-5, 3-3 ACC) on the same day.