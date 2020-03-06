DID YOU SEE? Will Spiers taking advantage of learning opportunity

COLUMBIA -- With the transfer of Chase Brice back in early February, Clemson was down to three quarterbacks on their active roster. To add to the quarterback room, the coaching staff looked for help from an unlikely source: the starting punter.

For redshirt senior Will Spiers, it is an opportunity to closely watch some of the best at their position in all of college football, and he just wants to learn as much as he can.

“It’s pretty cool to get to sit in the meeting room with them,” Spiers said. “It’s good to hear from (QB) coach (Brandon) Streeter and learn as much as I can.”

For a player who has not been involved in an offensive game plan since high school, Spiers is simply trying to keep up with his fellow passers.

“It’s a lot to keep up with,” Spiers said. “It just gets more and more, so I got to go back and review and absorb as much as I can.”

Luckily, Spiers had a few weeks to prepare for his role as the fourth quarterback a few weeks before spring practices got underway.

“I knew a little bit in advance, so I was preparing in my mind, and a couple of times I went out and threw on my own. It’s been fun,” Spiers said.