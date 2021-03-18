Deshaun Watson faces suit alleging sex assault

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson faces allegations of sexual assault after a lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of a female masseuse.
Attorney Tony Buzbee of Buzbee Law Firm claims Watson, while receiving a massage, “went too far.” The Houston Texans have issued a response to the lawsuit that was filed against their franchise quarterback.
"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post," the team said in a statement, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon.
"We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."
Watson himself released a statement in response to the allegations Tuesday night after the story became public.
"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson said in the statement. "I have yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me — it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."
Buzbee had announced the civil lawsuit earlier Tuesday on Instagram.
“I am extremely proud to represent those who have no perceived power against those who have PERCEIVED power," Buzbee wrote. "Things are changing in this country, in this great state, and in this great city. And I feel like it’s for the better, for all of us! Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so! All people are equal, and all deserve dignity and respect. My dad was a butcher. My mother drove my school bus and worked in the snack bar. Knowing what I know now: My momma had more dignity in her pinky finger than most executives or coaches or politicians or famous athletes have in their whole bodies! This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW! Stay tuned for details. LET ME SAY THIS. I’m a Marine. I’m not easily intimidated. If you have info or have been part of this, contact my office.”
Watson is in the middle of a standoff with the Texans. He has repeatedly held a stance that he'd like to be traded, but the team has not entertained offers for him.