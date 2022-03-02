Dabo talks injuries as Tigers open spring practice

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday as the Tigers prepared to open spring practice.

“We’re excited to get going,” Swinney said. “It’s always fun to get back on the field with your team. These guys have worked really hard since January, and I’m proud of the work they have done. This team has a good vibe to it already.”

The Tigers last took the field in the Cheez-It Bowl where they defeated Iowa State 20-13.

“The biggest thing this offseason is getting guys back healthy,” Swinney said. “We played the bowl game without 30 scholarship players available. We’ve had a ton of surgeries and a ton of rehab going on, but I’m pleased with where we’re headed.”

Defensive tackles Tre’ Williams and Bryan Bresee are both expected to miss all of spring practice. Swinney said Bresee’s knee (which he injured last season) looks great, but he had to have shoulder surgery.

Linebacker Tyler Venables is expected to miss spring with a hip injury along with receiver EJ Williams who is dealing with a knee.

The Tigers top two running backs from last season, Will Shipley and Kobe Pace are also expected to miss all of spring practice. Swinney said it will be a good chance for sophomore running back Phil Mafah to be the man this spring.

Swinney also mentioned Robert Gunn, Will Taylor, Sage Ennis and Davis Allen to also miss the majority of spring practice.

“Injury-wise, this team is battle tested,” Swinney said. “This team is mentally and physically tougher than last year because they’re a more experienced group. We have 37 guys who have started at Clemson, and 13 guys who have not started on offense or defense, but have started special teams. We have a lot of experience coming back that we didn’t have last year. I’m encouraged by the leadership that comes with that.”

Swinney talked about the loss of offensive linemen Hunter Rayburn, who decided to retire after a neck injury, and Mason Trotter who missed the bowl game.

“I’m proud of what (Hunter) was able to do for us last year, but after a re-scan of the neck area, he and his family have decided to shut it down,” Swinney said. “He will be coming in every day and coaching, taking on a new role for us, but that’s a huge loss. (Mason) will not be the team for the majority of the season. It’s not a legal issue or a university issue, but out of respect for Mason I’m not going into any more details. The good news he has a couple of years left.”

With the loss of those linemen, Swinney said the Tigers will actively be monitoring the transfer portal in hopes of finding “the right fit.”

“We’ll be looking for someone between now and May,” Swinney said. “We’re not going to bring in some player. It has to be someone that fits our program, fits our locker room. We need to look at every measure in finding someone.”

Swinney said he hopes to find an all-conference, multi-year starter to bring join his current group of linemen.

At the quarterback position, Swinney said returning starter D.J. Uiagalelei looks great after losing 15 pounds.

“He took too many sacks last season (8.5), but the team has to do a better job around him,” Swinney said. “He held the ball and didn’t manage the pocket well at the beginning of the season, but he got better. Ball security, technique, fundamentals, managing the pocket, getting the ball out quicker and better overall decision making are the key areas of improvement.”

Clemson will continue to practice until Saturday, April 9 when the Tigers will hold their annual spring game at Memorial Stadium beginning at 1 p.m.

