COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Continuity on offense boosts title hopes for No. 5 Georgia

Continuity on offense has given No. 5 Georgia momentum and reason to hope for big success in 2021.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken believes his unit is "just so further ahead" than a year ago as it enters its first full season with JT Daniels at quarterback.

The offense thrived in the Bulldogs' 4-0 finish for an 8-2 final record after Daniels took over as the starter last season. Now, as Monken begins his second season directing the offense, Georgia is in the national spotlight as it prepares to open its season against No. 3 Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I'm excited about the direction we're headed and what we carried over from last year," Monken said last week.

One year ago, Daniels was waiting for medical clearance in his recovery from a knee injury and Monken was still installing his offense after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out spring practice.

Now, the confidence that comes with familiarity has replaced uncertainty.

"I'd say the biggest difference would be we have that continuity," said tight end John FitzPatrick.