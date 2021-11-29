COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Clemson's Ross shares Piccolo Award; SCSU stays at No. 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson junior wide receiver Justyn Ross and Florida State senior quarterback McKenzie Milton have been named joint recipients of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2021 Brian Piccolo Award, the league announced Monday.

The Piccolo Award has been given annually since 1970 in memory of the late Brian Piccolo to the "most courageous" football player in the ACC. As a standout running back at Wake Forest, Piccolo was the ACC Athlete of the Year in 1965 and played for the Chicago Bears before his career was cut short when he was diagnosed with cancer. His courageous fight against the disease was an inspiration to the Bears and the entire football community.

Clemson’s Ross caught 112 passes for nearly 1,900 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two collegiate seasons, but he was diagnosed in March 2020 with a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine, plus a disc protrusion that ultimately required surgery. The Phenix City, Alabama, native missed the entire 2020 season and began rehab amidst doubts he would ever play football again.

Ross battled his way back to again become an integral part of the Tigers’ offensive attack this season. Despite a foot injury that sidelined him for the final two regular-season games, Ross leads the team with 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns and regained his status as a probable early-round NFL Draft pick.

“Justyn Ross is the epitome of the Brian Piccolo Award,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. “This is a great, great player who went from being told he was never going to play football again, to maybe there is a 50 percent chance and facing a 17-19 month grueling process. To see him come back and play 10 games and do the things that he did, I am so grateful."

Swinney continued: “One of the worst days I’ve experienced as a coach was being there when the doctors told him what was going on and telling him that he may never play again. And one of the best days I’ve had as a coach was seeing him take the field again for the Tigers and seeing him get that first diving catch. I’m really proud of him and thankful that I had a chance to be part of his journey.”

Milton, who hails from Kapolei, Hawaii, joined Florida State this season as a graduate transfer from UCF, where he suffered a catastrophic knee injury in the 2018 regular-season finale. A two-time Heisman Trophy candidate, Milton suffered artery and nerve damage to his leg, a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments and tendons. He nearly had his right leg amputated after the helmet-to-knee hit caused a lack of blood flow to his leg.

Milton appeared in six games for the Seminoles this season, completing 81 of 139 passes (58.3%) for 775 yards and three touchdowns.

FAMU, BSU stay in position

Bowie State received its highest ranking ever at No. 2 with the media, while Jackson State remains No. 1 in both the Boxtorow coaches and media polls.

Prairie View A&M lost to Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, resulting in its third straight loss, but remained in the top five in both polls.

Despite its loss to Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the FCS playoffs, the Rattlers remain No. 2 in the coaches poll. Alabama A&M moved up a spot to No. 3 and PV dropped a spot to No. 4.

In the media poll, No. 2 Bowie State moved up a spot, while FAMU dropped to No. 3. Prairie View A&M dropped a spot to No. 4.

This week’s games will go a long way toward ultimately deciding the national champions. Prairie View A&M and Jackson State will meet for the SWAC championship in Jackson, Miss. and the winner will meet South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 18 in Atlanta. Bowie State, winner of two straight games in the Division II playoffs, will play at Valdosta State in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

South Carolina State (6-5) is No. 5 in the coaches poll and No. 10 in the media poll.

McFadden gets ACC honor

CLEMSON — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced offensive tackle Jordan McFadden has earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Clemson's 30-0 win against South Carolina on Saturday.

According to the Clemson coaching staff, McFadden graded out at 94% with two knockdowns and no hurries allowed in Clemson's rivalry win on Saturday. The Spartanburg native helped power Clemson to 265 rushing yards.

5 Gamecocks are PFF All-SEC

Five members of the University of South Carolina football team have been recognized on the Pro Football Focus All-SEC squads.

Kingsley "JJ" Enagbare was named to the first-team unit as a defensive end.

Tight end Jaheim Bell and cornerback Cam Smith earned spots on PFF's All-SEC second team.

Placekicker Parker White earned third-team All-SEC accolades.

Wide receiver Josh Vann earned honorable mention honors from PFF.

