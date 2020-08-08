Clemson's Trevor Lawrence did consider opting out

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he considered opting out of this season when he was unsure what college football would look like going forward amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But Lawrence said Friday that once he understood he’d play an 11-game season with a chance for an Atlantic Coast Conference and national championships, he decided to play his junior season.
A number of projected top NFL draft picks have already opted out of the season.
With Lawrence being a projected No. 1 overall pick, he says he had to at least briefly mull a decision over with family.
"I think everyone has thought about it with everything that’s going on today," Lawrence said on a media Zoom call Friday, citing a watchful eye on NCAA/ACC guidelines and the schedule as factors. "Since I’ve made the decision to play, I haven’t thought about it again. That’s my decision and I’m committed and I want to play my last year here, if that’s what I decide to do. I even have another one — people are forgetting that I’ve got four years.
"I’m just ready to have a great year and be a part of this team. We’re super-pumped — I’m committed to playing. That’s the thing — once I committed to playing, my mind is off of that."
Lawrence is considered a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy. He was 25-0 as a starter until he and Clemson fell to LSU in the national title game last January.
Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 junior, had perhaps his poorest performance in college in the 42-25 loss to LSU. He joked how after his freshman year, when he led Clemson to a championship, he heard how amazing he was. And since the LSU defeat, he heard how much work he has to do to improve.
Lawrence said he’s confident in Clemson’s continued measures to keep himself and his teammates safe this season.
In the Atlantic Coast Conference alone, projected first-round picks at Virginia Tech (CB Caleb Farley) and Miami (DE Gregory Rousseau) have opted out.
Lawrence understands those decisions.
"I totally get it," he said. "There’s a lot on the line for them and if they feel the risk is too much — that’s something that they have worked for their whole life to play in the NFL. They don’t want to risk it. Everyone has their reasons and it makes sense in those situations.
"I respect it. Even though my decision is different. I definitely understand it, because I had to make that decision too."
"We talk a lot about these things. I think that's a tough decision especially in his shoes — being his fourth year," Lawrence said. "I'm just proud to be on a team with a guy who is committed and just wants to play football. He just loves the game.
"That's why he's playing. It's not about the money, necessarily. That's good to hear."
Lawrence was also asked about united calls for more player rights and health coverage from players in the Big Ten and PAC-12.
"I don’t necessarily agree with everything on there (with the Pac-12), but it’s people using their voices for something they believe in and what they want," Lawrence said. "I respect that. For me, I agree with some of it, and with some of it I don’t. But that’s how life is.
"I’m just excited to play football and can speak for me and pretty much my whole team that we’re just excited to be back."
Clemson will now kick off its 125th season on Saturday, Sept. 12, on the road at Wake Forest.
A week later, the Tigers face a to-be-announced non-conference opponent at home, followed by an open date on Sept. 26.
ACC play will feature 15 teams and one division this season, as Notre Dame will play a 10-game conference schedule. The Fighting Irish also are eligible to compete in the ACC Championship Game.
