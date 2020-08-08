Clemson's Trevor Lawrence did consider opting out

Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 junior, had perhaps his poorest performance in college in the 42-25 loss to LSU. He joked how after his freshman year, when he led Clemson to a championship, he heard how amazing he was. And since the LSU defeat, he heard how much work he has to do to improve.

Lawrence said he’s confident in Clemson’s continued measures to keep himself and his teammates safe this season.

In the Atlantic Coast Conference alone, projected first-round picks at Virginia Tech (CB Caleb Farley) and Miami (DE Gregory Rousseau) have opted out.

Lawrence understands those decisions.

"I totally get it," he said. "There’s a lot on the line for them and if they feel the risk is too much — that’s something that they have worked for their whole life to play in the NFL. They don’t want to risk it. Everyone has their reasons and it makes sense in those situations.

"I respect it. Even though my decision is different. I definitely understand it, because I had to make that decision too."

"We talk a lot about these things. I think that's a tough decision especially in his shoes — being his fourth year," Lawrence said. "I'm just proud to be on a team with a guy who is committed and just wants to play football. He just loves the game.