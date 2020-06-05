Clemson's Simmons is IPTAY Athlete of Year

The native of Olathe, Kansas, became the sixth unanimous first-team All-American in Clemson history during the 2019 season when he was a finalist for the Nagurski, Bednarik and Lott awards. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year as he led Clemson’s second-ranked team with 107 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He was the first FBS player with at least 100 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two interceptions since 2013.

The No. 8 selection in the NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Simmons graduated with a degree in sports communications in just 3-1/2 years. He was a co-captain of Clemson’s 2019 team that played in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Brandon Streeter Award is named after the former Clemson quarterback and current quarterbacks coach, and is presented to the student-athlete who overcomes injury to excel on the field. Seven different student-athletes received votes in the competition for this award.

Rodgers suffered a torn ACL in spring practice in 2019 and returned to action for the second game of the 2019 season against Texas A&M. That game was played just 166 days after suffering that serious injury.