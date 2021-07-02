Clemson's Lawrence is ACC male athlete of year

The ACC Athlete of the Year Awards are given in memory of two distinguished journalists. McKevlin was a sports editor of the Raleigh (North Carolina) News and Observer, while Garber, of the Winston-Salem (North Carolina) Journal, was a pioneer as one of the first female sports journalists in the nation.

Lawrence became the second Heisman finalist in school history, joining 2015 and 2016 finalist Watson, and finished second in the 2020 voting. A third-team All-America selection by the Associated Press and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Lawrence won the Bobby Bowden Trophy and was a finalist for every major quarterback award.

“I’m super excited for Trevor getting this award,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. “Obviously, he is a player that will be remembered in the ACC forever for what he was able to do in this conference. He never lost a regular season game in his career. He only had two losses, was the winningest quarterback in Clemson history and was a national champion. But he was also a graduate in three years and represented everything that I think this league stands for as far as being an ambassador for the game of football and being the epitome of what a scholar-athlete should look like. I’m super proud of him. He’s very deserving and I’m thankful to see him recognized this way.”