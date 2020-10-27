Clemson's Lawrence: 'I have the option' to leave or stay

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence stopped short of calling an audible on his plans to head to the NFL next year, though the likely No. 1 pick in next year's draft did not rule out returning to school for the 2021 season.

“My mindset has been that I'm going to move on,” said the 6-foot-6 quarterback with the flowing hair and the 'Sunshine' nickname from Remember the Titans. “But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen.”

Lawrence publicly laid out his plans before Clemson's opener at Wake Forest last month: play this college season, graduate in December with his bachelor's degree in marketing and get ready for the NFL.

That's led to reports about which NFL teams might win the Lawrence sweepstakes — and the frontrunner right now is the offensively challenged New York Jets. At 0-7 the Jets are the NFL's only winless team.

Former NFL receiver Roddy White created a social media stir last week when he suggested that if the Jets held the top pick and he were Lawrence, “I'd just go back” to school.