Clemson's Higgins is first pick of 2020 NFL Draft's second round

CINCINNATI (AP) — With a franchise quarterback in hand, the Bengals took a receiver at the start of the second round Friday, drafting Clemson's Tee Higgins with the 33rd overall pick.

No more Dalton-to-Green. Now, it's Burrow-to-Higgins.

Cincinnati chose Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow first overall on Thursday, the first time they've led off the draft since 2003, when they took Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer. Their next pick brought a receiver with whom Burrow can grow.

Higgins recorded 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns for Clemson last season en route to the national title game, where they lost to Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.

The 6-4, 215 pound Higgins is tied with NFL stars Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins for the all-time touchdown record for a Clemson receiver (27). He caught 135 passes for 2,448 yards over his three-year career.

Friday was a replay of 2011, when the Bengals drafted receiver A.J. Green (Summerville High School, Georgia Bulldogs) in the first round and Andy Dalton in the second. Cincinnati went to the playoffs for five consecutive seasons after that, though the Bengals lost in the first round each time.