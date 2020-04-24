Clemson's Higgins is first pick of 2020 NFL Draft's 2nd round, Raiders take a Gamecock and a Tiger

CINCINNATI (AP) — With a franchise quarterback in hand, the Bengals took a receiver at the start of the second round Friday, drafting Clemson's Tee Higgins with the 33rd overall pick.
No more Dalton-to-Green. Now, it's Burrow-to-Higgins.
Cincinnati chose Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow first overall on Thursday, the first time they've led off the draft since 2003, when they took Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer. Their next pick brought a receiver with whom Burrow can grow.
Higgins recorded 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns for Clemson last season en route to the national title game, where they lost to Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.
The 6-4, 215 pound Higgins is tied with NFL stars Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins for the all-time touchdown record for a Clemson receiver (27). He caught 135 passes for 2,448 yards over his three-year career.
Friday was a replay of 2011, when the Bengals drafted receiver A.J. Green (Summerville High School, Georgia Bulldogs) in the first round and Andy Dalton in the second. Cincinnati went to the playoffs for five consecutive seasons after that, losing in the 1st round each time.
Burrow will supplant Dalton, who has a year left on his contract. Green is around for only one more year guaranteed, as the Bengals used their franchise tag on him for 2020. Green wants a multi-year deal to stay in Cincinnati, but the sides haven't been able to agree, after he missed all of 2019 after tearing up his left ankle during the first workout of training camp.
The Bengals return Tyler Boyd and former first-round pick John Ross at receiver, along with a group of young players.
A Gamecock and Tiger in Vegas
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) — a member of Will Muschamp's first recruiting class in Columbia — was selected at No. 81 by coach John Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders.
A native of Conway, the Second Team All-SEC selection set school records for consecutive games with a catch (48), career receptions (234) and career receiving yards (3,045).
Las Vegas added Clemson safety Tanner Muse (6-foot-2, 227 pounds) at pick No. 100. The Belmont, N.C. native made 74 tackles in 2019 for the Tigers, intercepting a team-high four passes. The Raiders quickly tweeted "Reviving Clemson West" as Las Vegas now joins Muse with former Tigers Clelin Ferrell, Hunter Renfrow and Trayvon Mullen.
