Clemson vs. Furman notes

With the win …

• Clemson earned its eighth straight victory, dating to last season, the longest active winning streak in the Power Five.

• Clemson won its 19th straight home debut. The win extended Clemson’s longest winning streak in home openers all-time, ahead of its 17 from 1944-60.

• Clemson improved to 97-17-8 in home openers.

• Clemson won its 35th consecutive home game to extend its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history.

• Clemson’s 35-game home winning streak is the nation’s longest home winning streak. No member of Clemson’s roster has lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

• Clemson (35) tied the 2006-11 Boise State Broncos for the 14th-longest home winning streak in FBS history. Clemson’s streak is only the 15th home winning streak of 35 games or more in FBS history and pulls Clemson within two games of the ACC record (Florida State, 37 from 1992-2001).

• Clemson is now a national-best 54-1 at home in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014).

• Clemson won its 25th consecutive non-conference home game. Clemson’s active 25-game non-conference winning streak at home is the longest such winning streak in program history, as Clemson’s last home loss in non-conference play was in 2012.

• Clemson improved to 35-3 against non-conference opponents at Death Valley under Dabo Swinney.

• Clemson improved to 44-10-4 against Furman all-time. Clemson’s 44 all-time wins against Furman are fourth-most against a single opponent in Clemson history

• Clemson won its 32nd consecutive contest against Furman and extended its unbeaten streak against the Paladins to 33 consecutive games. The last tie between the two teams occurred in 1937, and the most recent Furman victory in the series came during the 1936 campaign. Clemson’s 32-game winning streak against Furman is its longest winning streak — both active and all-time — against any opponent.

• Clemson won its 22nd consecutive home game against Furman to add to its longest single-opponent home winning streak in school history, which dates to 1938 and predates the opening of Memorial Stadium in 1942.

• Clemson improved to 37-0 against Football Championship Subdivision teams since the NCAA formed the division prior to the 1978 season.

• Clemson improved to 119-13 against AP-unranked teams under Dabo Swinney. Clemson is now 96-3 against unranked teams since the start of the 2012 season.

• Clemson improved to 27-2 in September games since 2015.

• Clemson improved to 29-6 under Dabo Swinney in games in which the Tigers enter ranked lower in the AP Poll than they did in its previous contest. Clemson dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 in the most recent poll following a 31-point road win in conference play in the season opener.

• Clemson is now 68-4 when scoring first since 2015.

• Clemson has now won 98 of its last 100 games, including each of its last 61, when leading at halftime.

• Clemson improved to 120-2 since 2011 when leading after three quarters.

• Clemson now has a 118-2 record when totaling more first downs than its opponent since 2011 and has won its last 58 such contests.

• Clemson has now won 99 of its last 100 games when holding teams under 23 points (dates to 2010), including 89 straight prior to a season-opening 10-3 loss to Georgia in 2021.

• Clemson won its 35th consecutive game against unranked opponents when ranked in the AP Top 5, the longest active streak in college football according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Game notes

• Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-of-27 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns for a pass efficiency rating of 166.7. He also rushed five times for 36 yards.

• Uiagalelei’s 166.7 passer rating was a career high, surpassing his 164.7 rating at Notre Dame in 2020.

• Other than a 1-for-1 passing performance against Virginia in 2020, Uiagalelei’s 77.8 percent completion percentage on Saturday was the highest of his career.

• Uiagalelei threw multiple touchdown passes in a game for the fifth time in his career.

• Clemson scored a touchdown on each of the first five drives led by Uiagalelei. Those five drives covered 346 combined yards in 41 total plays.

• Running back Will Shipley rushed 10 times for 68 yards with two touchdowns.

• Shipley has now rushed for multiple touchdowns in consecutive games for the second time in his career (2021 vs. SC State and Georgia Tech).

• Shipley now has six career games with multiple rushing touchdowns, tied with Wayne Gallman for the third-most by a Clemson player in the last 10 seasons. He has scored multiple touchdowns in half of his 12 career games.

• Clemson opened the scoring on a one-yard touchdown run by Shipley on the game’s opening possession.

• Shipley has rushed for a touchdown in five consecutive games, dating to last season. His active streak represents Clemson’s longest since Travis Etienne rushed for a touchdown in seven straight games in 2020.

• Shipley added a 17-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

• Tight end Jake Briningstool recorded his first touchdown of the season on a two-yard pass from Uiagalelei on Clemson’s second possession.

• The touchdown was Briningstool’s second of his career and his first since Nov. 13, 2021 vs. UConn.

• Clemson scored touchdowns on its opening three possessions of a game for the first time since Clemson’s second game of the 2021 season against SC State.

• Running back Kobe Pace recorded his first rushing touchdown of the season — the seventh of his career — to complete a nine-play, 75-yard drive in 1:27 of game play in a two-minute situation to end the first half.

• Wide receiver Beaux Collins led Clemson with 57 yards on four receptions and a touchdown.

• Collins recorded his second touchdown of the season — the fifth of his career — on a nine-yard pass from Uiagalelei in the third quarter.

• Collins has now caught a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since a three-game streak against Louisville, UConn and Wake Forest last season.

• Clemson reached the 30-point mark for the seventh time in an eight-game span, dating to last season. Clemson has averaged 34.8 points during its current eight-game winning streak.

• Clemson recorded the game’s first takeaway in the second quarter when cornerback Malcolm Greene forced a fumble that was recovered by cornerback Fred Davis II.

• The forced fumble and fumble recovery were the first in the careers of Greene and Davis, respectively.

• Linebacker Barrett Carter recorded his first career interception in the third quarter.

• With Carter’s pick, Clemson intercepted a pass in a sixth consecutive game for the first time since a six-game streak late in the 2019 season.

• Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro recorded his first sack of the season on Clemson’s first defensive possession. It was Orhorhoro’s first sack since Nov. 13, 2021 vs. UConn.

• Linebacker LaVonta Bentley added his first sack of the season in the fourth quarter, pushing his career total to 5.5.

• With two sacks in the contest, Clemson became the first program to post multiple sacks in 50 games since 2018.

• Clemson accumulated 306 of its 376 yards in the first half. Clemson has reached 300 yards in 10 consecutive games, dating to last season.

• Clemson recorded 22 first downs to Furman’s 19. During Clemson’s active eight-game winning streak, Clemson has a cumulative +58 edge in first downs.

• Both teams had two turnovers. Clemson finished even or positive in the turnover margin for a sixth straight game, dating to last season, Clemson's first time doing so since a six-game streak early in the 2020 season.

• Clemson played its 122nd home opener in school history in its 127th season, as there were five seasons in which Clemson did not play a game at home.

• Clemson played on a five-day turnaround, its quickest turnaround between games since 2016 when Clemson played a Thursday game against Georgia Tech following a Saturday game against South Carolina State.

• The game was a rematch of the first game in Clemson history. Guided by Head Coach Walter Riggs, Clemson earned a 14-6 road victory against the Furman Purple Hurricane in the Tigers’ gridiron debut on Oct. 31, 1896.

• Captains for the contest were defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, placekicker B.T. Potter and wide receiver Drew Swinney. Clemson also named Ella Bresee, sister of Bryan Bresee, as an honorary captain as part of the program’s “Ella Strong” game as she continues to battle brain cancer.