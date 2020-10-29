Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released by the school Thursday night that Lawrence is in isolation with mild symptoms.

Swinney said Lawrence would miss Clemson's game Saturday against Boston College. The Tigers are scheduled to play No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Nov. 7.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days, according to Centers for Disease Control suggested protocol.

Lawrence said in a statement on Twitter that his symptoms have been “relatively mild” and he was following protocol fron Clemson and the ACC about the virus.

“The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love,” he said.

Lawrence said he'd be watching and cheering for the Tigers from isolation.