Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is hopeful that starting defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney will play against top-ranked LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans.
Pinckney is a fifth-year senior who injured his left ankle in Clemson's 29-23 win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl last Dec. 28. =
Swinney said Sunday that if Pinckney is able to play he will be limited. If Pinckney can't play, the Tigers will likely go with reserve Jordan Williams who has 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 14 games.
Pinckney started 13 of 14 games this season. The 6-foot-1, 295-pound lineman has 27 tackles and two sacks this season.
LB Smith enjoying success
Clemson is counting on linebacker Chad Smith to play a major role against top-ranked LSU on college football's biggest stage.
It wasn't always that way for the fifth-year senior. Playing time was hard to come by for him until this season. But Smith was enjoying his college experience despite the limited playing time to transfer.
"I just couldn't leave," said the 23-year-old said Smith, a strong, smart, high-profile prep linebacker who took part in prospect showcases that led to him being rated the No. 2 player in Virginia.
He received several scholarship offers from Power Five schools but ultimately decided on Clemson. But he couldn't make much of an impact outside of the scout team or special teams during his first four seasons on campus.
But instead of transferring to get more playing time or a starting spot someplace else, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Smith stuck around. It just wasn't how he was brought up in his military family.
Clemson has greatly benefited from his decision.
You have free articles remaining.
Smith, who hadn't made a college start before this season, will be heavily counted on when No. 3 Clemson (14-0; No. 3 CFP) faces No. 1 LSU (14-0; No. 1 CFP) for the College Football Playoff championship Monday night.
Smith was named defensive MVP of the Fiesta Bowl for his career-high 12 tackles in Clemson's 29-23 CFP semifinal win over Ohio State on Dec. 28.
"It would've been so easy for him to just kind of give up and move on," said Clemson's longtime strength coach Joey Batson. "But he's just been a solid, stabilizing force on our football team."
Clemson relaxes alcohol rules
The city surrounding Clemson University is again relaxing its open container of alcohol laws for a street party as the school's football team plays in the national championship game Monday night.
City of Clemson Police will close downtown streets at 5 p.m. and set up viewing screens as Clemson takes on LSU in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
Open containers of alcohol are prohibited by city law, but those rules will be lifted in the party area, police said,
No outside alcohol can be brought to the party, police said.
The party and the suspension of the open container law ends at midnight. In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, Clemson Police said they will continue to arrest anyone who destroys property or breaks other laws.
"All other laws and ordinances are in effect and no one wants to celebrate the night with a shiny pair of matching bracelets. We have new officers, their handcuffs are new, which means they haven't been stretched out yet and aren't as comfortable," police wrote in their post.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.