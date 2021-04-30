Clemson makes history in first round of draft

CLEMSON — Clemson added another chapter to its NFL Draft history on Thursday evening as the Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall and running back Travis Etienne No. 25 overall.

Lawrence became the first No. 1 overall pick in Clemson football history, and the selections made Lawrence and Etienne the first quarterback/running back duo selected from the same school by the same team in the first round in the common draft era (since 1967).

The selections of Lawrence and Etienne gave Clemson multiple first-round picks for a program-record third consecutive year. Clemson and Alabama are the only programs to have produced multiple first-rounders in each of the last three drafts.

With Lawrence’s selection, Clemson became only the 51st program ever to produce a No. 1 pick since the inception of the NFL Draft in 1936 and only the third ever to do so while members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Lawrence now moves to the professional level after a decorated college career in which he became the winningest quarterback in Clemson history (34-2 as a starter) while also earning his degree in only three years.