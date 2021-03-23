CLEMSON FOOTBALL: WR Ladson to miss spring after surgery

Clemson junior wide receiver Frank Ladson had surgery days prior to the Clemson's pause for spring break last week.

Head coach Dabo Swinney told the media following practice on Monday that Ladson will miss these next two weeks of spring ball, including the April 3 spring game.

"He had a little injury that popped up," Swinney said. "Just an in-and-out surgery before the break."

Swinney didn't disclose the type of injury that Ladson suffered but was optimistic about Ladson's production in late February and early March.

"I'm excited about what he was able to do to start spring," Swinney said. "He had a good start to spring."

Swinney said Ladson will be "ramping back up quickly" and should be ready to go full-speed for post-spring and summer workouts.

On Monday during the tempo portion of practice that was open to the media, E.J. Williams was the first-team boundary receiver, while Justyn Ross repped the slot and Joe Ngata repped the field.

Ladson (6-3, 205) started just four games and played in 10 last season while dealing with various injuries throughout 2020. He caught 18 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in 261 snaps.

