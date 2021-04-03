CLEMSON FOOTBALL: White team scores 14-13 spring game win

The White team took its first lead with 1:58 remaining in the game, as running back Phil Mafah’s four-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 70-yard game-winning drive. The White team defense forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing drive to seal the victory.

Collectively, the two defenses combined to produce three takeaways on the day. Cornerback Sheridan Jones, who had a pick-six in his spring game debut two years ago, recorded the game’s first takeaway, recovering a fumbled lateral. Safety R.J. Mickens (Orange) and linebacker Sergio Allen (White) each added an interception for their respective teams.

The units also combined for 11 sacks, including six by the White team and five by the Orange team. Safety Tyler Venables led the White squad with 3.5 sacks, while defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro paced the Orange squad with two sacks.

Clemson will open the 2021 season with one of the most anticipated non-conference showdowns of the season when it faces Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 4, in Charlotte. Clemson will return to Death Valley for its home opener a week later against South Carolina State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11.