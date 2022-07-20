CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Uiagalelei wants to put his 'best foot forward'

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei said he learned how to manage the game as a starter last season after leading the Tigers to a 10-3 record.

“Just getting a comfortability level, and going through the whole season instead of starting just two games,” Uiagalelei said at ACC Media Day Wednesday. “How to manage media, manage going into preparation of a game, going through just the whole season I feel like that was the biggest thing I learned."

As the full-time starter, Uiagalelei threw for 2,246 yards and nine touchdowns, but also threw 10 interceptions as the Tigers failed to reach the ACC Championship game for the first time in six seasons.

“Last year it was a struggle,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday. “I’ve never had a young quarterback, a first-year starter, who didn’t make mistakes. Deshaun Watson and Trevor (Lawrence) made mistakes, but we were much better around them. With DJ, we were not very good around him so his mistakes were magnified.”

Heading into the 2022 season, Uiagalelei looks physically different after he dropped 30 pounds over spring and summer. He currently weighs 235 pounds and hopes to stay at that weight for the year.

“It’s been huge,” Uiagalelei said of the weight loss. “It was one of my big goals this offseason. For me, I felt like after the Cheez-It Bowl I was a little too heavy. I wanted to be able to come into this year in the best shape of my life, so I could put my best foot forward.”

Uiagalelei is slated to be Clemson’s starter when the Tigers kickoff the season Labor Day weekend in Atlanta against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He split time in the spring with true freshman Cade Klubnik who enrolled early.

“I tried to tell (Cade) the same stuff that Trevor (Lawrence) told me,” Uiagalelei said. “Cade is a great player, great teammate and great leader. I’m super excited to see him play. I’m just trying to give him wise words and help him along this process.”

Clemson promoted Brandon Streeter to offensive coordinator after Tony Elliott took the head coaching job at the University of Virginia. The Tigers also hired Kyle Richardson to be the passing game coordinator. Uiagalelei talked about making the adjustment to the two new coaches.

“Coach Rich and Coach Streeter have done a great job of working together,” Uiagalelei said. “I think the biggest thing for me (with Coach Rich) is the comfortability level. I have a great relationship with both coaches and can have an open conversation with them and speak my mind.”

The Atlantic Coast Conference placed five quarterbacks on the Davey O’Brien watch list that came out earlier this week. The award annually goes to the top quarterback in college football. Uiagalelei was not on the list.

“I would definitely say that in the ACC we have a lot of great quarterbacks,” Uiagalelei said. “I feel like every single team has a well-known great quarterback, it’s exciting because we will get to play those teams this season.”