CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Uiagalelei to be tested mentally

CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney has watched Southern California native D.J. Uiagalelei throw the football from afar for a couple of years now.

At the Tigers’ first practice Wednesday, Swinney finally got to see one of the top young quarterbacks in the country up close on the field, and the coach liked what he saw from one of the prized recruits of the 2020 class.

“It’s fun to watch him live,” Swinney said. “I’ve seen him many, many times on tape. He can sling it.”

Swinney will get to test more than Uiagalelei’s arm this spring, though. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound early enrollee won’t have to shape his body right away. He already looks like a finished product at 18 years old, but Uiagalelei will have to get his mind ready for the Clemson offense.

Swinney makes it tough on freshmen who show up in the spring with lots of installation and “overload” so his staff can evaluate how they process the playbook and decision-making.

