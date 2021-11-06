CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Uiagalelei rallies Tigers past Louisville 30-24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — D.J. Uiagalelei's 8-yard touchdown run with 4:12 left in the game rallied Clemson to a 30-24 victory over Louisville on Saturday night.

The sophomore quarterback also completed 18 of 30 passes for 220 yards and two scores in what was a war of attrition between the two schools. Both starting quarterbacks missed time during the game due to injuries. So, too, did Will Shipley and Kobe Pace, who entered the game as the top two rushers for the Tigers (6-3. 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Pace left in the first quarter, while Shipley eventually returned.

Clemson also overcame a goal-line stand by Louisville's defense in the third quarter. However, the Tigers took the lead for the first time — and for good — on a nine-play, 57-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter.

Louisville was led Malik Cunningham, who ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. but he went down with an injury with less than five minutes left in the third quarter. The junior quarterback, who also threw for 174 yards on 12-of-20 passing, returned with 10 minutes left in the game.

The Cardinals (4-5, 2-4) turned the ball over on downs after the Uiagalelei touchdown, which led to a B.T. Potter 40-yard field goal with 2:24 left.