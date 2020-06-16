CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Two Tigers on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEMSON — Former Clemson All-Americans C.J. Spiller and Donnell Woolford are on the national ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame. The National Football Foundation announced the possible picks for its 2021 class on Tuesday.

This is the first time Clemson has had two former players on the national ballot. There are 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the national ballot that will be voted on by the members of the National Football Foundation this week through July 7. The vote totals will be submitted to the College Football Foundation FBS Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class. The FBS Honors Court is chaired by two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin.

The 2021 FBS class will be announced in early 2021. Those selected will be honored during the 2021 football season at their respective schools, then will be formally inducted in New York City on Dec. 7, 2021.

Spiller, who played for the Tigers from 2006-09, as a senior in 2009 was named the ACC Player of the Year and was a unanimous first-team All-American. That season, he scored 21 touchdowns and became the first player in ACC history to gain 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in the same season.