{{featured_button_text}}
CFP National Championship Clemson Alabama Football

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence celebrates after the College Football Playoff Championship against Alabama on Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson beat Alabama 44-16.

 AP

This time last year, Trevor Lawrence was getting ready to play in the national championship game.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Nolan Turner with Tigers almost did not happen

He had never lost a college game as a starting quarterback.

The Clemson signal-caller played in a talented backfield, threw to NFL-caliber receivers and was protected by a solid offensive line while having a stingy defense to back him up.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Cornerbacks preparing for LSU's dynamic receiver corps

Fast forward to now, and, honestly, not much has changed.

Lawrence is still playing for all of those things when Clemson takes on LSU Jan. 13 in the national championship game in New Orleans.

There are a few important differences, however.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 4 title games vs. 1: Advantage Tigers?

Lawrence has a national title on his resume after he helped Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 a year ago, when people marveled at how poised he was as a true freshman.

Now, though, he’s more mature and insightful.

Remember when Lawrence threw eight interceptions in his first seven games and the national media freaked out?

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: QBs Lawrence, Burrow meet again in La.

He handled adversity going in front of cameras and microphones and putting the issue on him, insisting that he must play better.

And he did. He was last picked off by Louisville on Oct. 19, and he’s thrown for 1,897 yards and scored total 25 touchdowns with no interceptions since then.

There were times last season that Lawrence admitted there were overwhelming moments. He felt genuine remorse for former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant when Lawrence beat him out for the starting job after the first four games of 2018.

It wasn’t easy dealing with the offseason pressures of being called the next Peyton Manning, his childhood hero, or a lock to be the first player taken in the 2021 NFL Draft or “the man” on the preseason No. 1 team in the nation.

Maybe that explains some of Lawrence’s errant throws in the first half of the season. Maybe he was trying to do too much or live up to something other people wanted him to be.

“I think pressure comes from the outside,” Lawrence said Monday. “The more you listen to other people and what they expect or what they think you should do, that’s how pressure builds. So I think the only type of pressure we have is from ourselves.”

He’s handling everything at an elite level, and that’s helped Clemson get right back to where they were last year and in 2016.

“We’ve come this far,” Lawrence said. “We’ve had to grind to get here. We don’t want that to go to waste in this last game. We want to end on the right note.”

This may be a familiar scene for him, but he’s far from the same QB of 2018 in ways beyond maturity. Lawrence uses his legs much more, an area he really worked hard to improve.

He’s better at reading and recognizing defenses and making better decisions. He’s proven his toughness and improved as a leader. He rallies his teammates before crucial drives.

In other words, he’s playing at the top of his game, just like his counterpart, LSU QB Joe Burrow, with one possible advantage.

“It does get easier the more you do it, the more experiences you have,” Lawrence said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia. He is editor of www.ClemsonMaven.io

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments