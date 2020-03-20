CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Travis Etienne's return won't deter Lyn-J Dixon

"Lyn-J is a young man that comes from a different background down in Butler, Georgia," Elliott said. "You know he's really just kind of figuring out life. He's a competitive guy. He was geared up to step up into that opportunity and actually step into that role ... and actually it was kind of awkward because I was talking to Lyn-J one-on-one, and Travis called me while I was with Lyn-J to tell me he was coming back. I told Lyn-J right then. I said you have to make a decision."

Elliott couldn't be happier with Dixon's decision to stick it out. As for Dixon, while there is a downside for him regarding Etienne coming back, there are also ways he can use it to his advantage, and Elliott says that is what he is focused on.

"Really, really proud of Lyn-J," Elliott said. "Because the easiest thing to do would have been to pack up his bags and move. But he decided that, 'You know what, I'm going to step back. I'm going to see this as an opportunity to mature and grow and play with a pro and learn how to prepare like a pro. And not worry so much about the quantity of reps I get, but rather the quality.' As he's gone through the spring, he's had a different mindset and different look in his eye. He's ready to compete."

Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia. He is editor of www.SI.com/college/Clemson

