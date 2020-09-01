 Skip to main content
CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers will open at night on ABC
Etienne runs against South Carolina

Clemson tailback Travis Etienne (9) runs against the defense of South Carolina linebacker T.J. Brunson (6) during the Tigers' 56-35 win in Death Valley on November 24, 2018. 

 DonnyKnightPhotography.smugmug.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners have announced the game times and networks for the first two weeks of the 2020 football season.

Also included are the times and networks for four other ACC contests later this season and Notre Dame's games against ACC opponents.

Thursday, Sept. 10

UAB at Miami, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 12

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 19

Syracuse at Pitt, Noon, ACCN

Boston College at Duke, Noon, RSN

USF at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

Miami at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACCN

*decision will be made after the games of Sept. 12

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Campbell at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Oct. 10

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Saturday, Oct. 17

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Friday, Nov. 6

Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 7

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Friday, Nov. 20

Syracuse at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

