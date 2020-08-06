CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers to open Sept. 12 vs. Wake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEMSON — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its updated 2020 football schedule on Thursday, and Clemson will now kick off its 125th season on Saturday, Sept. 12, on the road at Wake Forest.

A week later, the Tigers face a to-be-announced non-conference opponent at home, followed by an open date on Sept. 26.

In October, Clemson faces Virginia (Oct. 3) and Miami (Oct. 10) at home before going on the road to Georgia Tech on Oct. 17. The month concludes with home games vs. Syracuse (Oct. 24) and Boston College (Oct. 31).

Clemson travels to Notre Dame on Nov. 7 with another open date to follow on Nov. 14. A road game at Florida State is set for Nov. 21 before a home game Nov. 28 vs. Pittsburgh. The regular season concludes on the road at Virginia Tech on Dec. 5.

The ACC announced that “all 15 conference schools will play an 11-game schedule, with 10 games against ACC opponents and one vs. a non-conference program.”

“The health, safety and well-being of all our campus constituents is at the forefront of all decisions and the schedule announcement follows several months of discussion and scenario planning among the league membership and the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group.”