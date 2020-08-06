CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers to open Sept. 12 vs. Wake

CLEMSON — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its updated 2020 football schedule on Thursday, and Clemson will now kick off its 125th season on Saturday, Sept. 12, on the road at Wake Forest.
A week later, the Tigers face a to-be-announced non-conference opponent at home, followed by an open date on Sept. 26.
In October, Clemson faces Virginia (Oct. 3) and Miami (Oct. 10) at home before going on the road to Georgia Tech on Oct. 17. The month concludes with home games vs. Syracuse (Oct. 24) and Boston College (Oct. 31).
Clemson travels to Notre Dame on Nov. 7 with another open date to follow on Nov. 14. A road game at Florida State is set for Nov. 21 before a home game Nov. 28 vs. Pittsburgh. The regular season concludes on the road at Virginia Tech on Dec. 5.
The ACC announced that “all 15 conference schools will play an 11-game schedule, with 10 games against ACC opponents and one vs. a non-conference program.”
“The health, safety and well-being of all our campus constituents is at the forefront of all decisions and the schedule announcement follows several months of discussion and scenario planning among the league membership and the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group.”
With the 11-game schedule to be played over a 13-week span, the ACC stated that open dates were strategically placed throughout the schedules for maximum flexibility. Each team will play five home games and five road contests in conference play.
The 2020 ACC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
ACC play will feature 15 teams and one division this season, as Notre Dame will play a 10-game conference schedule. The Fighting Irish also are eligible to compete in the ACC Championship Game. Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.
All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC.
Clemson 2020 schedule
(All games on Saturday)
• Sept. 12: at Wake Forest
• Sept. 19: NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENT TBA
• Sept. 26: Open Date
• Oct. 3: VIRGINIA
• Oct. 10: MIAMI (FLA.)
• Oct. 17: at Georgia Tech
• Oct. 24: SYRACUSE
• Oct. 31: BOSTON COLLEGE
• Nov. 7: at Notre Dame
• Nov. 14: Open Date
• Nov. 21: at Florida State
• Nov. 28: PITTSBURGH
• Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech
