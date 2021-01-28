CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers to kick off 2021 season vs. Georgia

Clemson will seek its fourth consecutive win against Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 15, which would match Clemson's longest winning streak in the all-time series from 2013-16. In its last visit to Syracuse, Clemson avenged a 27-24 upset road loss from 2017 with a dominating 41-6 prime-time win at The Dome in 2019. Clemson is 7-2 all-time against Syracuse and has been ranked in the AP Top 25 in all nine all-time meetings with the Orange, including a Top 3 ranking in seven of the teams' last eight matchups.

OCT. 23 -- AT PITT, HEINZ FIELD, PITTSBURGH, PA.

Though the Oct. 23 meeting between Clemson and Pitt will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs, the game will represent Clemson's first road game against the Panthers in series history. However, it will be Clemson's second game in the Steel City all-time, joining Clemson's 34-13 win against Duquesne at Forbes Field in 1947 under Head Coach Frank Howard.

OCT. 30 -- VS. FLORIDA STATE, MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.