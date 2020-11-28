CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers throttle Pitt

"I love it here. Whatever I decide to do, it's a tough decision," he said. "This one, if it's the last one, it's good one to go out on."

Pickett passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns along with those four interceptions. The Panthers managed just 16 yards rushing, a season low.

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi said his team's mistakes cost them early and put them in a difficult situation in getting down to the talented Tigers.

"And Trevor Lawrence with that cannon arm," Narduzzi said. "I've never seen a guy throw a ball that far" as on the long pass to Powell.

The takeaway

Pittsburgh: The Panthers came in with the ACC's third-best defense in yards allowed, but Clemson had surpassed that figure (311) with 349 yards by halftime and finished allowing their most yards this season with 581.

Clemson: The Tigers played with a fire likely from losing at Notre Dame three weeks ago and missing the chance to recover a week ago with the Florida State postponement. Once Clemson opened a big first-quarter lead, it had trouble finding its offensive rhythm the rest of the way. The Tigers will need more consistency with bigger games ahead.

Powell's time