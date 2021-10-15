CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers survive vs. Orange on road

Szymt became the program's all-time leading scorer with his extra point after the Orange's first touchdown. It gave him 335 points, one more than Nate Trout's mark, set in 1999.

Honoring Floyd

Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little, one of Syracuse's greatest tailbacks, was honored at halftime as part of Floyd Little Life and Legacy Day. Little was a three-time All-American in the mid-1960s and went on to play nine seasons for the Denver Broncos. He died on New Year's Day of cancer.

Milestone

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney coached his 179th career game in the ACC, passing Al Groh (Virginia and Wake Forest) for fourth all-time in the conference.

The takeaway

Clemson: The Tigers entered the game just outside the AP Top 25 with the 27th most votes. They must jump No. 16 Wake Forest and No. 22 North Carolina State, both undefeated in ACC play, if they hope to try for a seventh straight league championship. To do that, the offense will have to get better. The Tigers entered the game averaging just over 21 points.