CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers run away to win, 73-7

ATLANTA — Trevor Lawrence wasn't focused on his near-record streak of passes without an interception, just as he has tuned out speculation he could be the first pick in next year's NFL draft.

Lawrence just had his mind on leading Clemson's offense and having fun.

He brushed off the first interception he has thrown this season and passed for a career-high 404 yards and five touchdowns as No. 1 Clemson overwhelmed Georgia Tech 73-7 on Saturday.

Led by Lawrence, Clemson's 671 yards and 73 points were the most allowed by Georgia Tech in the modern era.

"It's really fun," Lawrence said. "That's why we practice and work so hard to get the details right and be on the same page. ... It's a lot of fun when your team plays like that offensively and defensively."

Lawrence completed 24 of 32 passes. All of his scoring passes came in the Tigers' dominant first half.

"It's the highest level of football I've seen out of him," Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "It's what everybody in the building expects and what he expects from himself. ... He's doing an unbelievable job of blocking out any external noise about the future and the biggest thing is he's being present in the moment."