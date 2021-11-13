CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers' QB struggles continue in 44-7 win over UConn

"There would have been a lot more opportunities for Taisun if he had been available," said Elliot, who also said that Uiagalelei is still "our guy."

Uiagalelei averages nine carries a game, but rushed just once Saturday, a 1-yard sneak on 4th-and-1 in the third quarter.

It may have been another costly win for the Tigers, who at times have been without 18 scholarship players.

Along with Phommachanh, at least three other Tigers had their days finish with injuries, including leading receiver Justyn Ross, who returned to the sideline in a boot and crutches after limping off the field following a 25-yard catch in the first quarter.

"We know adversity is coming. We just don't know where it is going to be," Elliot said.

The Huskies' only touchdown came on a 99-yard return of the opening kickoff by Brain Brewton. The freshman also had a 76-yard kickoff return late in the fourth quarter, but UConn couldn't score on a drive that started on the Clemson 12.

On hand to watch all of it was next year's Huskies head coach Jim Mora Jr. The former UCLA, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks coach was hired Thursday and is working an an assistant the rest of this season so he can recruit. Mora was on the sidelines Saturday.