CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers open '22 season vs. Ga. Tech

CLEMSON — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2022 football schedule on Monday evening, unveiling Clemson's 2022 slate that opens on Labor Day evening — Monday, Sept. 5 — when the Tigers face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Clemson the returns to Memorial Stadium for the home opener against Furman on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Tigers then host Louisiana Tech on Sept. 17 before heading for Wake Forest on Sept. 24.

NC State comes to Clemson on Oct. 1 with the Tigers going to Boston College on Oct. 8 and Florida State on Oct. 15.

Syracuse at home on Oct. 22 is followed by an open date before a game at Notre Dame on Nov. 5.

The Tigers close with three home games: Louisville on Nov. 12, Miami on Nov. 19 and South Carolina on Nov. 26.

The team plans to hold its annual spring game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. That annual Orange and White scrimmage will be televised on ACC Network. Gameday designations for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

2022 Clemson schedule

• Sept. 5 (Monday): at Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

• Sept. 10: vs. FURMAN

• Sept. 17: vs. LOUISIANA TECH

• Sept. 24: at Wake Forest

• Oct. 1: vs. NC STATE

• Oct. 8: at Boston College

• Oct. 15: at Florida State

• Oct. 22: vs. SYRACUSE

• Oct. 29: Open Date

• Nov. 5: at Notre Dame

• Nov. 12: vs. LOUISVILLE

• Nov. 19: vs. MIAMI (FLA.)

• Nov. 26: vs. SOUTH CAROLINA

Game by game

SEPT. 5 (MONDAY) • AT GEORGIA TECH • MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM, ATLANTA, GA.

One year after opening the 2021 season at the home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, Clemson will open the 2022 campaign at the home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, marking the first time Clemson has opened back-to-back years in NFL facilities. The contest, which is classified as a Georgia Tech home game despite being moved off-campus, will represent Clemson's second season opener against Georgia Tech in the Dabo Swinney era, joining a 52-14 home win against the Yellow Jackets to open the 2019 season in the first live game ever played on ACC Network.

SEPT. 10 • VS. FURMAN • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

On a short turnaround, Clemson will face Furman for the Tigers' home opener on Sept. 10 as part of Clemson's annual non-conference scheduling philosophy of facing two Power Five conference opponents, a Group of Five conference opponent and an in-state Football Championship Subdivision squad. Clemson is 96-17-8 in home openers against 38 different opponents all-time, and the Tigers are 36-0 against FCS opponents since Division I split in 1978, winning 35 of the 36 games by double digits.

SEPT. 17 • VS. LOUISIANA TECH • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson and Louisiana Tech will square off for the fourth time in series history, as, under Tommy Bowden, Clemson went 3-0 against the Bulldogs including a 51-0 shutout victory in the squads' most recent meeting in 2006. The Sept. 17 date should hopefully result in better weather than the teams' first meeting, which took place in Boise, Idaho in the 2001 Humanitarian Bowl when Clemson earned a 49-24 win in snowy conditions that featured the second-coldest recorded kickoff temperature in school history (32 degrees).

SEPT. 24 • AT WAKE FOREST • TRUIST FIELD, WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

Wake Forest last defeated Clemson on Oct. 9, 2008, a loss that led to the departure of Head Coach Tommy Bowden and led to the elevation of Swinney four days later. In the time since, Clemson has posted a 13-0 record against the Demon Deacons, making Wake Forest one of five ACC programs against whom Swinney is undefeated (Duke, Louisville, Virginia and Virginia Tech). Clemson will try to add to that 13-0 mark when the Tigers and Demon Deacons square off on Sept. 24.

OCT. 1 • VS. NC STATE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

After a tough double-overtime loss in Raleigh a season ago, Clemson will await its rematch with NC State in Death Valley on Oct. 1. Clemson has suffered only 36 losses under Dabo Swinney and has had 27 previous opportunities to avenge its most recent loss against an opponent, going 18-9 in those contests. Outside of NC State, there are eight opponents against whom Swinney's squads are awaiting a rematch since Clemson's last loss in the series: Nebraska, TCU, USF, West Virginia, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia and Pitt. Swinney will attempt to move to 11-2 against NC State all-time.

OCT. 8 • AT BOSTON COLLEGE • ALUMNI STADIUM, CHESTNUT HILL, MASS.

After scheduling oddities from the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in Clemson hosting Boston College three straight seasons from 2019-21, Clemson will return to Chestnut Hill on Oct. 8 to face Boston College on the road for the first time since 2018. That year, Clemson earned a 27-7 prime-time win in College GameDay's featured game to clinch the ACC Atlantic Division as part of a 15-0 national championship season. Clemson has won 11 straight games in the series, its seventh-longest winning streak against a single opponent all-time and its fourth-longest against an opponent presently in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

OCT. 15 • AT FLORIDA STATE • DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM, TALLAHASSEE, FLA.

Clemson will carry a six-game series winning streak dating to 2015 into Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium on Oct. 15. With a win, Clemson would join the 1968-76 Florida Gators (eight straight) as the only programs ever to win seven straight against the Seminoles. Clemson would also become the first ACC school to win three straight games in Tallahassee, as the Tigers collected a 37-34 road win in 2016 and a 59-10 road win in 2018, with both seasons culminating with national championship victories.

OCT. 22 • VS. SYRACUSE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

A Clemson win on Oct. 22 would push the Tigers' winning streak in their series with Syracuse to five games, which would extend Clemson's current streak past its four-game streak from 2013-16 as the longest in series history. Since dropping the programs' first meeting in the Gator Bowl following the 1995 season, Clemson is 8-1 in the teams' nine most recent meetings and holds an 8-2 all-time record in the series. Clemson has been ranked in at least one major poll in all 10 games against Syracuse and has been ranked in the AP Top 3 in seven of those contests.

NOV. 5 • AT NOTRE DAME • NOTRE DAME STADIUM, NOTRE DAME, IND.

Two historic programs will look to add another chapter to a series that has produced a number of memorable moments in recent years. The Tigers are 4-2 all-time against the Fighting Irish, and the programs split two meetings in 2020 in Notre Dame's lone season of ACC membership. Clemson won the teams' most recent matchup, a 34-10 win in the 2020 ACC Championship Game, avenging a 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame earlier that season in which several key players, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and linebacker James Skalski, were unavailable. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 439 yards in Clemson’s last trip to Notre Dame, the most all-time by any player against the Irish.

NOV. 12 • VS. LOUISVILLE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson will enter its 2022 home date with Louisville on Nov. 12 boasting a 7-0 all-time record against the Cardinals, one of two FBS programs against whom Clemson has won its first seven all-time games. A year ago, Clemson overcame a 24-17 deficit after three quarters and earned a win with a dramatic goal-line stand from the two-yard line in the final minute. Including a comeback win a week earlier against Florida State, the victory at Louisville gave Clemson fourth-quarter comeback wins in back-to-back games for the first time in the Dabo Swinney era.

NOV. 19 • VS. MIAMI (FLA.) • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson will welcome the Miami Hurricanes to Death Valley on Nov. 19, marking the teams' first meeting since 2020. In that game, a prime-time audience and the ESPN College GameDay crew witnessed as No. 1 Clemson routed No. 7 Miami, 42-17, in the rain in the fifth matchup of AP Top 10 teams in Memorial Stadium history. Clemson is riding a three-game winning streak in its series with Miami, including wins in 2015, 2017 and 2020 by a combined score of 138-20.

NOV. 26 • VS. SOUTH CAROLINA • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson fans' long wait will be over on Nov. 26 when the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry will return to Death Valley for the first time since 2018. Clemson will attempt to set a series record with its eighth consecutive win in the rivalry, as the Tigers enter the contest tied with the 1934-40 Clemson squads (seven straight) for the longest winning streak by either team in series history. Clemson is coming off of a 30-0 win against South Carolina in 2021 and hasn't surrendered a touchdown to the Gamecocks since 2018.

Notes and oddities

• Clemson is once again scheduled to play 10 Power Five Conference opponents. During Clemson's active 11-year streak of 10-win seasons, Clemson has played 130 games against Power Five foes — the most in the country — and leads the nation with 110 wins against Power Five teams in that span. The 2022 season will be Clemson's 21st consecutive season facing at least 10 Power Five opponents.

• Clemson enters the season with an active winning streak against 10 of the 12 teams on its schedule. Clemson has active winning streaks against Furman (31), Wake Forest (13), Boston College (11), Georgia Tech (seven), Louisville (seven), South Carolina (seven), Florida State (six), Syracuse (four), Louisiana Tech (three), Miami (three) and Notre Dame (one). NC State won its most recent meeting with Clemson in 2021.

• After a six-game home slate and a marquee neutral-site season opener a year ago, Clemson is scheduled to host its customary seven-game home slate in 2022. Clemson has staged at least six games at Death Valley every year since 2000. In the College Football Playoff era (since 2014), Clemson is 53-1 at home, the most home wins (and top home winning percentage) in the country. Clemson’s school-record and national-best 34-game active home winning streak is the 15th-longest home winning streak in major college football history.

• Clemson has won at least six home games for a national-best 11 straight seasons. The next longest streak of six-plus home wins in the country entering 2022 is five years (Notre Dame).

• Clemson’s season opener on Labor Day will be Clemson’s 26th Monday game all-time but only its 10th regular season Monday game in school history.

• Clemson is 14-11 all-time in Monday games, including a a 6-3 record in Monday regular season games.

• The Monday night game will be Clemson’s first since a 24-18 Labor Day win vs. Florida State in the 2007 season opener.

• Clemson is 94-24-8 all-time in season openers, including victories in 11 of its last 13 season debuts.

• Clemson will open the season on the road for the third time since 2016, including No. 2 Clemson’s 19-13 win at Auburn in 2016 and No. 1 Clemson’s 37-13 win at Wake Forest in 2020.

• Clemson will open the season against an ACC opponent for only the 15th time since the conference’s founding in 1953. Clemson is 11-2-1 against ACC opponents in Week 1 contests all-time, including a 52-14 home win against Georgia Tech in 2019.

• The season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, will be Clemson’s 19th game in an NFL stadium since 2015. Clemson has won 15 of its last 21 games in NFL stadiums and is 18-10 in NFL stadiums under Head Coach Dabo Swinney, including a 2-0 record in Atlanta in games played at the old Georgia Dome.

• The 2022 season marks the ninth time in 11 years that Clemson has opened conference play on the road. Clemson has won each of its last seven conference openers since 2015, the longest conference-opener winning streak in school history. It will mark the fifth time in the last seven years that Georgia Tech will be Clemson’s first ACC opponent of the season (2016, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022). Clemson holds an 11-2 mark against Georgia Tech in ACC openers since the ACC’s first season in 1953.

• Clemson will play four of its first five ACC games on the road. It marks only the fifth time since the ACC's first season in 1953 that Clemson will play four of its first five conference games on the road, joining the 1956, 1986, 1988 and 1990 seasons. Clemson posted a combined record of 11-4-1 in the four road games in the first five conference games of a season in those four years.

• Clemson's five-day turnaround between the Georgia Tech and Furman games will be Clemson's quickest turnaround between games since 2016, when Clemson played a Thursday game against Georgia Tech following a Saturday game against South Carolina State.

• Clemson's Nov. 5 game against Notre Dame will come following an open date. Since joining the ACC as a charter member in 1953, Clemson has played 62 regular season games following open dates. The Tigers are 43-19 in those contests.

• Clemson will end the regular season on a three-game homestand, Clemson's first since facing The Citadel, Virginia and Miami (Fla.) in three straight home games early in the 2020 season. It will represent Clemson's first time ending a regular season with three consecutive home games since 2012, when Clemson hosted Maryland, NC State and South Carolina to end the regular season.

• When South Carolina visits Death Valley on Nov. 26, a total of 1,463 days will have elapsed between Clemson home games in the rivalry. It will represent the longest elapsed time between Clemson home games in the series since the rivalry transitioned to a home-and-home format in 1960.

• For only third time in the last 13 years, Clemson will not play multiple SEC opponents in the regular season. Clemson has played multiple SEC foes in regular season play every year since 2010 with exception of 2015, 2020 and 2022, all years in which Clemson's schedule included Notre Dame as part of the Irish’s ACC scheduling agreement.

• Clemson enters the season 13-5 against SEC opponents in the College Football Playoff era, including an 11-2 mark in regular season play against SEC teams during that time frame.

• Clemson will face three head coaches for the first time: Louisiana Tech’s Sonny Cumbie, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and Miami’s Mario Cristobal. Clemson has won its most recent game against eight of the other nine head coaches on the schedule with exception of NC State’s Dave Doeren, against whom Clemson is 8-1 all-time.

• Since 2015, Clemson is 24-4 against head coaches who are facing Clemson for the first time, including Clemson wins in 18 of its last 20 such contests.

