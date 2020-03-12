CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers hold annual Pro Day workouts

Clemson football held its annual Pro Day on Thursday for former Tigers to work out in front of NFL scouts, coaches and executives inside the team's indoor practice facility.
And the early returns from their former head coach were all positive.
“I thought they all did a nice job. It's a great day for the program and a special day for them,” Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said. “A lot of their families are here and it's always great to visit with the families a little bit. But now the 'Underwear Olympics' are over and I think it's a big relief to these guys to be able to just get back to football and get back to position work and put their eyes on the tape.
"Because you have to be able to play the game. But I thought they all did really well and solidified an opportunity and that is all you can ask for is to get a good opportunity.”
Thirteen players attended the event, including Tee Higgins. The receiver who is entering the NFL draft early didn't take part in the on-the-field portion of the combine last month, so he worked out Thursday for NFL representatives.
"I think he is really, really fast with his straight-line speed. He ran in the 4.5s,” Swinney said. “The difference in 4.54 and 4.44, it is almost impossible to (register with a hand held watch). That gets the technicality of a star. He is not a track guy. He has never run track. But put him in a receivers stance and line him up against everybody else and see how it ends. He can run with anybody.
"He is elite in every way. He has excellent top speed, freaky ball skills and unbelievable size, collision balance, radius, high football IQ, great character, high coachability. He is the complete package."
Among the other participants was former defensive lineman Richard Yeargin, who transferred from Clemson to Boston College to play his final season of eligibility. Yeargin sat out the 2017 and 2018 seasons after suffering a neck injury in a car accident.
Linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who shined at the NFL combine, was in attendance, but didn't work out Friday. One of the coaches in attendance was Matt Patricia, the head coach of the Detroit Lions. They have the third pick of the NFL draft, and Simmons is expected to be a fairly early first-round selection.
Clemson just got Thursday's event completed before numerous teams began suspending travel for members of their organizations to college Pro Days because of the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
"The good news for us is we've already had nine spring practices and an extended scrimmage yesterday, so we've gotten a lot of work done,” Swinney said. “If we don't have another practice, I feel good about what we've been able to get done. We will respond and get a plan together, based on the direction from our leadership, and we will go from there. The biggest thing is making sure that everybody is safe and there are no issues and we can do the e-learning and we can finish the semester.
"That is just where we are right now, and I am thankful we have spring break coming up and we don't have to process anything as far as next steps.”