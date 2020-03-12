CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers hold annual Pro Day workouts

Clemson football held its annual Pro Day on Thursday for former Tigers to work out in front of NFL scouts, coaches and executives inside the team's indoor practice facility.

And the early returns from their former head coach were all positive.

“I thought they all did a nice job. It's a great day for the program and a special day for them,” Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said. “A lot of their families are here and it's always great to visit with the families a little bit. But now the 'Underwear Olympics' are over and I think it's a big relief to these guys to be able to just get back to football and get back to position work and put their eyes on the tape.

"Because you have to be able to play the game. But I thought they all did really well and solidified an opportunity and that is all you can ask for is to get a good opportunity.”

Thirteen players attended the event, including Tee Higgins. The receiver who is entering the NFL draft early didn't take part in the on-the-field portion of the combine last month, so he worked out Thursday for NFL representatives.