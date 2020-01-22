CLEMSON — The Tigers will kick off their 125th season on Thursday, Sept. 3, on the road at Georgia Tech, according to the 2020 schedule announced Wednesday by the ACC.
After not opening a season on a Thursday at any point in its first 123 seasons, Clemson will now open the year on a Thursday night for a second straight season.
Clemson will once again play 10 Power Five teams -- including Notre Dame, which the Tigers faced on the road Nov. 7). Clemson has won 76 games against Power Five opponents since 2013, seven more than any other program in the country.
Clemson enters the season with an active winning streak against every team on its schedule with exception of Akron, against whom the Tigers have never played.
Clemson will once again provide its fans with a home slate featuring at least seven games at Memorial Stadium for the 14th consecutive season. In the College Football Playoff era (since 2014), Clemson is 41-1 at home, the most home wins and top home winning percentage in the country.
Clemson will conclude regular season play at home against rival South Carolina on Nov. 28. The Tigers have won each of their last six contests against the Gamecocks, and another Clemson victory this season would match the longest winning streak in series history by either program (seven by Clemson from 1934-40).
Gameday designations for the 2020 season will be announced at a later date. Clemson fans can catch their first glimpse of the 2020 Tigers on Saturday, April 4, when the team hosts its annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m.
2020 Clemson schedule
• Sept. 3 (Thursday): at Georgia Tech
• Sept. 12: LOUISVILLE
• Sept. 19: AKRON
• Sept. 26: VIRGINIA
• Oct. 2 (Friday): at Boston College
• Oct. 10: at Florida State
• Oct. 17: NC STATE
• Oct. 24: SYRACUSE
• Nov. 7: at Notre Dame
• Nov. 14: THE CITADEL
• Nov. 21: at Wake Forest
• Nov. 28: SOUTH CAROLINA
