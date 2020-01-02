{{featured_button_text}}

The road to New Orleans took an unexpected turn Saturday night.

Any fan can take a look at the box score to see that the Clemson Tigers had to find unconventional ways to outlast one of the best teams in college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Trevor Lawrence was named the Fiesta Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. But it wasn’t passing yards alone that helped him lead Clemson to a victory, it was also his rushing yards. Lawrence finished the game as the Tigers' leading rusher with 107 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries.

Simply put - one of the best defenses in the country allowed more than 6 rushing yards per carry from one of the nation’s best passers.

Clemson’s offensive coordinator Tony Elliot and the rest of the Clemson coaching staff hadn’t focused on using Lawrence in the running game as much during the season.

However, once the postseason arrived, the Tigers look to exploit matchups any way they can, even the unconventional ways.

“There’s always going to be a situation where you have to run your quarterback because they don’t have matchup confidence,” said Elliot. “It was huge in the beginning and gave us a big spark there with the long run for a touchdown. It gave us an element that not a lot of people see until we get to this part of the season.”

Clemson’s go-to wide receiver, Tee Higgins, was sidelined early in the game and that forced the Tigers to adjust their approach in the passing game as well. Similar to Lawrence, Clemson’s highlight reel running back, Travis Etienne, had to find ways to advance the ball for yards after the catch, instead of his typical yards after the carry that fans are used to.

For a Tiger team that has been to the national championship game four out of the last five years, it’s all about the “we” instead of the “me.”

“We tell these guys all the time to take the ego out of it and to do whatever to win the game and at the end of the day," Elliot said. "To win the football game we needed Trevor's legs to be able to do it and Travis in the passing game to help us out.”

Ohio State took an early 16-0 lead with 7:20 left in the first half. However, Elliot spoke to his team before the game about being prepared to do whatever it takes to make a difference and win the game.

“I told Travis before the game, that at the end of the day, he's going to be a difference maker and I said 'I don’t know how it's going to be, you may have to run us to New Orleans or you may have to catch the ball,'" Elliot said. “That’s something he took pride in.

"They weren’t going to be denied.”

Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia. He is editor of www.ClemsonMaven.io

