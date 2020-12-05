CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers claim place in ACC title game

Against the Hokies (4-6, 4-5), Lawrence completed 12 of 22 for 195 yards with an interception. He ran for 41 yards.

Virginia Tech slowed the game down on a cold night and tried to limit Clemson's possessions, but Clemson pulled away in the second half. The Tigers took a 17-10 lead in the second quarter on Lyn-J Dixon's 19-yard touchdown run, and added 28 more in the second half, with Lawrence scoring on a 7-yard run and throwing a 65-yard touchdown pass to Cornell Powell.

"I think, as an offense, we did some things really well," Lawrence said. "And like always, there are some things we can get better at, and that starts with me … I think we did a good job of managing it (the game). Obviously, we could have played better, which is always the case, but to come out with a win, 45-10, we're happy with that."

Derion Kendrick returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown, and the Tigers scored off another turnover.

Virginia Tech played three quarterbacks because of injuries, turned the ball over three times and rushed for a season-low 131 yards in losing its fourth consecutive game.